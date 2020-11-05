Saturday's football game between North Texas and Louisiana Tech has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the North Texas program and related contact tracing, the school announced Thursday.

The schools will attempt to play the game Dec. 5.

"We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of our game against Louisiana Tech this weekend," North Texas athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. "However, it is necessary in the interest of the health and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We've appreciated the consistent dialogue with our colleagues at Louisiana Tech and we look forward to safely resuming play."

This is the third time this year North Texas has seen a game postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its game set for Sept. 26 against Houston was canceled and last week's game against UTEP was postponed until Dec. 12.