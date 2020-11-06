The Under Armour All-America football game announced Friday the event is canceled due to COVID-19.

The annual game that was scheduled to be played in early January is an invite-only event for 100 high school seniors, who travel to Orlando, Florida, and compete in various events, practice throughout the week and eventually culminate their work in the All-America game.

The 13-year event sent out a release, however, saying given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 global pandemic, and looking after the safety of participants, coaches and staff, the game will be cancelled. The Future 50 camp, an event that coincides with the All-America game, featuring 50 of the top underclassmen in a camp setting, will also be cancelled.

Five-star offensive tackle J.C. Latham was slated to participate in the Under Armour All-America football game this year. IMG Academy

Some of the prospects that were slated to participate in this year's game included five-star offensive tackles Tommy Brockermeyer and J.C. Latham, both Alabama commits, five-star running back TreVeyon Henderson, an Ohio State commit, and plenty other big names in this 2021 recruiting class.

The game's counterpart, the All-American Bowl, put on by NBC, also announced it was cancelling in late October.

The Under Armour All-America game is still planning to recognize the athlete in some capacity through social media and other platforms.