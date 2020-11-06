ESPN 300 quarterback Shedeur Sanders flipped his commitment from FAU to Jackson State University, where his dad, Deion Sanders, is the head coach.

Shedeur originally committed to FAU in July, and was the highest-ranked commit for the program in this class. Once his father was hired by Jackson State in September, it seemed as though it was only a matter of time before Shedeur made the switch.

He made that decision official on Friday, and is now the highest-ranked prospect Jackson State has ever had, and he's the only ESPN 300 prospect to commit to the HBCU. Sanders is the No. 60 ranked recruit overall, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback from Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas.

The decision to switch to his dad's new school wasn't a difficult one, especially because the two have already had a coach, quarterback relationship as Deion has been Shedeur's offensive coordinator in high school.

The past three seasons, Shedeur has thrown for 8,925 yards, 123 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He has also ran for 198 yards and 22 touchdowns during that time while helping his team to two state championships.

Jackson State also got a commitment from three-star athlete Herman Smith on Friday, who had previously been committed to San Diego State. He's a 5-foot-11, 190-pound prospect from Lincoln High School in Lincoln, California, and is likely a defensive back at the next level.

The program has added five total commitments since Deion Sanders was hired, including Shedeur, Smith and three-star defensive tackle Braezhon Ross.