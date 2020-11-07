Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier is unavailable for the No. 21-ranked Broncos' home game against No. 9 BYU on Friday night, the school announced.

It is the second consecutive game he will miss for undisclosed reasons.

Junior Jack Sears, a transfer out of USC, again will start in Bachmeier's place. He led the Broncos to a 49-30 win at Air Force last week. Sears, who started one game for USC in 2018, completed 17 of 20 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, showing a strong command of an offense he wasn't familiar with until the summer.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin, per his own policy, did not give local reporters any indication of Bachmeier's availability during the week. The team was without four players Friday due to protocols related to COVID-19, the school announced.

The game is one of four matchups in college football this weekend between ranked teams and could play an important role in both teams' quest to reach a New Year's Six bowl game.