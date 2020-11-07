        <
        >

          College football Week 10 scores, Top 25 analysis and must-see moments

          play
          Lee Corso makes a holographic appearance on College GameDay set (0:26)

          Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit receive a surprise hologram appearance from Lee Corso on the College GameDay set. (0:26)

          8:00 AM ET
          • Dave WilsonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Dave Wilson is an editor for ESPN.com since 2010. He previously worked at The Dallas Morning News, San Diego Union-Tribune and Las Vegas Sun.
            Follow on Twitter

          Week 10 of the college football season is in a giving mood. We've already had a robust #MACtion slate on Wednesday.

          Now the Pac-12 is back, albeit with a couple of cancellations.

          With no on-site tailgating allowed for Florida-Georgia, expect some cocktails but not much in the way of a party.

          And this is easily the biggest ACC game in Notre Dame history against No. 1 Clemson. See? What a week.

          Jump to: Top 25 takeaways and schedule

          Chasing history

          Dabo Swinney took some time ahead of the Clemson Tigers' game in South Bend to tour the Notre Dame campus and get a photo in front of one of college football's greatest coaches.

          The tour must have inspired something in Dabo because the Tigers' team movie Friday was another classic.

          Go Dawgs

          The Ducks are back!

          Oregon is unveiling the largest video board in college football on Saturday. The new $12 million behemoth is 186' x 66' video screen with a 47' x 26' video screen that faces outside the stadium.

          And it's time to see which unis they'll be wearing.

          Rain, rain, go away

          USC is beginning its season with a 9 a.m. kickoff, local time. Even more bizarre? It might ... (gasp) ... rain in Southern California.

          From a galaxy not so far away

          Troy evoked the power of The Mandalorian in its uniform reveal this week.

          In good company

          NC State got the scoring started against Miami on Friday in its own unique way that harkened back to a Wolfpack legend.

          Top 25 takeaways and schedule

          No. 9 BYU 51, No. 21 Boise State 17
          A dominant win against a ranked opponent is exactly what BYU needed to validate its top-10 ranking. The Cougars have looked the part all year, however their soft schedule has served as a consistent disclaimer when comparing them against the nation's other top teams. That schedule still figures to be a significant hurdle for potential College Football Playoff consideration as BYU will be heavy favorites in their final two games against North Alabama and San Diego State.

          For Boise State, considering BYU was playing its eighth game of the year and the Broncos just their third, this game always figured to be a difficult one. And that was before the Broncos were forced to rely on their third-string quarterback. Even though it was a lopsided defeat, Boise State still gets to return to conference play next week undefeated and deserves to be considered the favorite until further notice. -- Kyle Bonagura

          No. 11 Miami 44, NC State 41
          The Hurricanes found themselves trailing 41-31 early in the fourth quarter because of a combination of penalties, mistakes, a spry NC State attack and a special teams score. But they scored on three straight possessions, and their defense finally showed up, forcing two punts and clinching the game with a pick. The Canes didn't look amazing, but D'Eriq King certainly did: he threw for 430 yards (153 to Mike Harley) and five TDs while rushing for 105 more. He's been every bit as advertised. -- Bill Connelly

          All times Eastern, lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

          • No. 23 Michigan (-3.5) at No. 13 Indiana, noon, FS1

          • No. 18 SMU (-17.5) at Temple, noon, ESPN+/ESPN app

          • Arizona State at No. 20 USC (-10.5), noon, FOX

          • West Virginia at No. 22 Texas (-6), noon, ABC/ESPN app

          • No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech (-16.5), noon, ACC Network/ESPN app

          • UMass at No. 16 Marshall (-44.5), 2:30, ESPN+/ESPN app

          • No. 8 Florida at No. 5 Georgia (-3), 3:30, CBS

          • Houston at No. 6 Cincinnati (-13), 3:30, ABC/ESPN app

          • Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma (-38), 3:30, ESPN/ESPN app

          • No. 14 Oklahoma State (-12.5) at Kansas State, 4, FOX

          • No. 7 Texas A&M (-10) at South Carolina, 7, ESPN/ESPN app

          • Baylor at No. 17 Iowa State (-14), 7, FS1

          • No. 1 Clemson (-5.5) at No. 4 Notre Dame, 7:30, NBC

          • Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State (-38), 7:30, BTN

          • South Alabama at No. 15 Coastal Carolina (-18), 8, ESPNU/ESPN app