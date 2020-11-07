Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit receive a surprise hologram appearance from Lee Corso on the College GameDay set. (0:26)

Week 10 of the college football season is in a giving mood. We've already had a robust #MACtion slate on Wednesday.

Now the Pac-12 is back, albeit with a couple of cancellations.

With no on-site tailgating allowed for Florida-Georgia, expect some cocktails but not much in the way of a party.

And this is easily the biggest ACC game in Notre Dame history against No. 1 Clemson. See? What a week.

Chasing history

Dabo Swinney took some time ahead of the Clemson Tigers' game in South Bend to tour the Notre Dame campus and get a photo in front of one of college football's greatest coaches.

Dabo Swinney, #12 winningest college football coach in history, admires statue of Knute Rockne, #1 winningest coach, outside Notre Dame after walk thru on Friday. pic.twitter.com/IcsjZPtZCZ — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 7, 2020

The tour must have inspired something in Dabo because the Tigers' team movie Friday was another classic.

And yes, Clemson team movie tonight was Rudy. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 7, 2020

Go Dawgs

This Georgia elections official on finishing counting ballots: "Our hope would be today but could slip into tomorrow. Everybody's exhausted, it's Friday, there's a Georgia game tomorrow, it's a really big one. We have to focus on the important things sometimes." pic.twitter.com/TqzNUPDT44 — Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) November 6, 2020

The Ducks are back!

Oregon is unveiling the largest video board in college football on Saturday. The new $12 million behemoth is 186' x 66' video screen with a 47' x 26' video screen that faces outside the stadium.

And it's time to see which unis they'll be wearing.

So clean when I pull up to the scene.@OregonFootball vs. Stanford uni combo. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ojZeeR96Fd — GoDucks (@GoDucks) November 6, 2020

Rain, rain, go away

USC is beginning its season with a 9 a.m. kickoff, local time. Even more bizarre? It might ... (gasp) ... rain in Southern California.

"Does look like we're going to get some rain Saturday morning, which will be a little bit different for us."



The Trojans are prepping for whatever the weather may bring this weekend. — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 5, 2020

From a galaxy not so far away

Troy evoked the power of The Mandalorian in its uniform reveal this week.

In good company

NC State got the scoring started against Miami on Friday in its own unique way that harkened back to a Wolfpack legend.

2000 ➡️ 2020



The only @PackFootball QBs to make a TD catch: Philip Rivers & Bailey Hockman 🐺 pic.twitter.com/VBHItN7DQW — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 7, 2020

Top 25 takeaways and schedule

No. 9 BYU 51, No. 21 Boise State 17

A dominant win against a ranked opponent is exactly what BYU needed to validate its top-10 ranking. The Cougars have looked the part all year, however their soft schedule has served as a consistent disclaimer when comparing them against the nation's other top teams. That schedule still figures to be a significant hurdle for potential College Football Playoff consideration as BYU will be heavy favorites in their final two games against North Alabama and San Diego State.

For Boise State, considering BYU was playing its eighth game of the year and the Broncos just their third, this game always figured to be a difficult one. And that was before the Broncos were forced to rely on their third-string quarterback. Even though it was a lopsided defeat, Boise State still gets to return to conference play next week undefeated and deserves to be considered the favorite until further notice. -- Kyle Bonagura

No. 11 Miami 44, NC State 41

The Hurricanes found themselves trailing 41-31 early in the fourth quarter because of a combination of penalties, mistakes, a spry NC State attack and a special teams score. But they scored on three straight possessions, and their defense finally showed up, forcing two punts and clinching the game with a pick. The Canes didn't look amazing, but D'Eriq King certainly did: he threw for 430 yards (153 to Mike Harley) and five TDs while rushing for 105 more. He's been every bit as advertised. -- Bill Connelly

