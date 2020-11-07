Georgia wide receiver George Pickens did not make the trip to Jacksonville, Florida, for the fifth-ranked Bulldogs' game Saturday against No. 8 Florida, sources told ESPN.

Pickens, a sophomore from Hoover, Alabama, has been dealing with an upper-body injury, according to Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart. He also did not play in last week's win over Kentucky.

"He practiced the other day, and we didn't get to do much yesterday and he did what he did the week before," Smart said earlier this week. "It's just going to be a pain-tolerance deal, and we're hopeful he's able to play. We need him to be at his best for us to be where we need to be offensively."

Pickens has 13 catches for 140 yards with two touchdowns this season.

Georgia will also be without starting safety Richard LeCounte, who was injured in a motorcycle crash last week, and defensive lineman Julian Rochester, who injured his knee against Kentucky. Starting defensive tackle Jordan Davis is questionable to play because of an elbow injury.