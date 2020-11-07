Indiana Hoosiers safety Jamar Johnson was ejected from Saturday's game against the Michigan Wolverines for throwing a punch.

Johnson got into it with Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell, was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and was ejected in the first quarter. Michigan attacked the side of the field vacated by Johnson and scored a touchdown on the next play.

A junior safety, Johnson has one interception and 16 tackles along with a forced fumble this season for the Hoosiers.

The Wolverines are without a few players of their own, however, as starting defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was taken to the locker room in the first quarter after suffering an unknown injury to his leg. Michigan starting offensive tackles Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes are both dealing with injuries and did not travel to Indiana for the game.