Utah State has parted ways with football coach Gary Andersen following the Aggies' third straight loss to start the season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

After a 34-9 loss to Nevada on Thursday, the Aggies are 0-3 for the first time since 2007, when they lost their first 10 games.

Andersen, 56, was in the midst of his second season and second tour at the school. The Aggies were 7-6 in 2019 and 26-24 under Andersen from 2009 to 2012.

USA Today first reported on Andersen's departure.