LSU had a bye week, but that didn't stop the team from getting a win on the recruiting trail on Saturday. The Tigers landed a commitment from ESPN 300 safety Derrick Davis Jr., the No. 26 ranked prospect overall.

Davis Jr. is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound recruit from Gateway High School in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. He had a top five of Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and Pitt, but ultimately chose to play in Baton Rouge.

He's the No. 1 safety overall, but he's also the No. 2-ranked prospect in the state of Pennsylvania. Davis Jr. is yet another top recruit from the state that is headed out of state, after deciding against playing for Penn State.

Of the seven ESPN 300 recruits in Pennsylvania who have announced a commitment, none have chosen the Nittany Lions. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the top prospect in the state, chose Clemson, Davis Jr. chose LSU, quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. picked Ohio State, offensive lineman Nolan Rucci decided for Wisconsin, making up the top five prospects in Pennsylvania.

Davis Jr. give LSU 15 ESPN 300 commitments in the class, which is the third most behind Ohio State with 16 and Alabama, who has 17. The class is led now by Davis Jr., followed by offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger, from Clarkston, Michigan, linebacker Raesjon Davis from California, and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier out of Texas.

Davis Jr. is part of an eclectic mix of ESPN 300 commitments for LSU from 10 different states.