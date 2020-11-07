Stanford will be without starting quarterback Davis Mills in Saturday's season-opening game against Oregon due to protocols related to COVID-19, the school announced.

It's unclear if Mills tested positive or if he is unavailable due to contact tracing. Defensive end Trey LaBounty and receiver Connor Wedington will also be unavailable.

With Mills out, Stanford is expected to start junior Jack West. In four career appearances, West has completed 16 of 37 passes for 147 yards without a touchdown. He started one game last year, a 34-16 loss to UCLA.

An Alabama native, West was ESPN's No. 7-ranked pocket passer in the Class of 2018.

The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN App.