The football game between Wyoming and Air Force scheduled for Saturday at Falcon Stadium has been canceled and will not be rescheduled, the Mountain West announced Sunday.

There is an upward trend of positive cases for COVID-19 within the Air Force football team and at the Academy, which resulted in the cancellation, the conference said.

It is the second straight game Air Force has not been able to play due to the coronavirus pandemic, following the postponement of its game Saturday against Army. The academies were working toward possibly rescheduling that game for Dec. 19, sources told ESPN, but there has been no official announcement.

The Wyoming-Air Force game will be ruled a no contest by the Mountain West.