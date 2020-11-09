LSU wide receiver Koy Moore released a statement detailing an incident on Saturday night in which he said police drew guns on him and "violated" him multiple times.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed that the university and Baton Rouge Police are investigating Moore's claims.

Moore, who posted the statement on Sunday, said the police officers who stopped him assumed he had a gun and drugs. When he tried to record the interaction with police, Moore said his phone was "snatched from him."

"As some celebrate the election of a new president understand the real problem have not changed," he wrote. "If I didn't tell those incompetent officers that I was a LSU football player there's no telling if I wouldn't been here to tell the story! Yesterday wasn't a victory for America it was only a distraction."

LSU coach Ed Orgeron released a statement on Sunday night saying he was aware of Moore's "serious statements."

While Orgeron would not comment on the investigation, he wrote, "We have to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people."

Like many programs across the country, LSU players held a march in late August to speak out against racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death while in the custody of Minneapolis Police.