Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard will miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury, coach Dave Aranda said Monday.

Bernard, who is the Bears' leading tackler, will have surgery on the injured shoulder, which occurred during the team's loss to Iowa State on Saturday.

The junior was a preseason first-team All-Big 12 selection and is leading the conference in tackles per game, averaging 11. His 55 tackles overall is third in the Big 12 and his 6.5 tackles for loss are tied for the team lead.

Junior linebacker Abram Smith is listed as Bernard's backup at weakside linebacker. Smith, a converted running back, has 10 career tackles and has appeared in 24 career games.

Aranda also noted that Craig Williams, Baylor's leading rusher this season, will also miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

Williams, a freshman, injured his ACL and MCL in the loss to Iowa State. This season, Williams has rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears use multiple running backs, including John Lovett (125 rushing yards, 32 receiving yards) and Trestan Ebner (75 rushing yards, 220 receiving yards).