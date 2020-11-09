Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced on Monday.

Pittman, 58, had a PCR test from Sunday come back positive, according to the school. He is said to be asymptomatic and in self-isolation.

His follow-up PCR test from Monday morning also came back positive and he will not coach in Saturday's game against Florida, the school said Tuesday.

Anyone considered to be a close contact has been notified and will enter quarantine.

Defensive coordinator and former Missouri head coach Barry Odom will take over as the Razorbacks' interim head coach.

Pittman will continue to be a part of team meetings virtually.

"I hope [Pittman] has minor symptoms kind of like I had it," Florida coach Dan Mullen said. His No. 6 Gators play the Razorbacks this Saturday on ESPN. "I hope he recovers quickly.

"I know Barry really well, good coach, good motivator, tough guy. He's not going to walk in on a stage that is going to be awkward or different for him, and I guarantee you they're not going to change the personality they've had as a team."

Pittman has gotten off to a strong start in his first season at Arkansas, breaking a 20-game SEC losing streak when the Razorbacks beat Mississippi State during the second game of the season.

Arkansas is 3-3 after beating Tennessee 24-13 on Saturday.

ESPN's Andrea Adelson contributed to this story.