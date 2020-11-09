Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith racks up three touchdowns in the first half vs. Mississippi State. (1:51)

Alabama running back Trey Sanders is out indefinitely with injuries he suffered during a car accident near his home in Florida on Friday morning.

Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters on Monday that Sanders had successful surgery at UAB hospital.

"We expect him to have a full recovery, but I do think that he is probably out indefinitely," Saban said. "There's no real timetable. He's going to be OK, but pretty serious stuff."

Sanders, who was coming off a season-ending injury in 2019, ranks third on the team with 134 rushing yards this season.

Alabama had the weekend off, and Saban said he didn't have the heart to tell players they couldn't go home and be with their family, despite concerns over potential exposure to COVID-19.

No. 1 Alabama is scheduled to face LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge.