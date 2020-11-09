With two of the most accomplished programs in recent SEC history, head coaches Nick Saban and Ed Orgeron applaud each other's ability to sustain success. (2:15)

LSU's showdown against Alabama on Saturday is in jeopardy as the Tigers deal with multiple players in quarantine as a result of COVID-19 testing.

Multiple players, including starters, will be unavailable, coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday. Some have tested positive, while the majority are out as a result of contact tracing.

Testing has left the program thin at quarterback, and the number of quarantined players includes starters on offense, defense and special teams, a source told ESPN.

The school has been in contact with the SEC office as it continues to monitor the situation. As of Monday morning, the game against Alabama was still set to be played.

Orgeron called it a "fluid situation" heading into the next round of testing on Tuesday but would not provide an exact number of players who will be missing.

"It's going to be challenging with the guys that are out," Orgeron said.

According to SEC protocol, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for at least 10 days. Anyone deemed to be a high-risk contact must quarantine for 14 days.

If LSU is unable play Alabama, rescheduling might not be possible, as the Tigers have already gone through their open date and rescheduled their game against Florida for Dec. 12.

On top of COVID-19 concerns, Orgeron said that quarterback Myles Brennan won't be available to play as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury. Orgeron said the team is thin at quarterback and could move a player from another position over to provide depth.

LSU, which won the national championship and went undefeated last season, has gotten off a rocky start this season, losing its last game to Auburn on Oct. 31 to drop to 2-3.