Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is questionable to play Saturday against Arkansas after suffering a concussion in last weekend's win over Georgia.

Pitts took a vicious hit to the head from Lewis Cine in the second quarter of a 44-28 victory and did not return to the game. Cine was ejected for targeting.

Pitts leads the Gators in receiving yards (414) and receiving touchdowns (eight) this season. He has already set the single-season school record for touchdown catches by a tight end.

Florida coach Dan Mullen said the game plan won't change if Pitts is unable to play. Tight ends Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer both took snaps against Georgia after Pitts left the game.

"If you look last week, we've always had guys with a next-man-up mentality," Mullen said. "Kyle's a great player. We feature him, but he goes out and Kemore has a great game, Zip has a catch and long run afterward. They executed really well. We're going to run our offense, and it's their opportunity to go make plays, their opportunity to go show what they can do on the field."