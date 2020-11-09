Texas A&M will not practice Monday because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program, coach Jimbo Fisher said on Monday.

The Aggies have two positive tests of individuals who traveled with the team for its win at South Carolina on Saturday -- one player and one student worker -- the team announced. The team will meet and do video review virtually on Monday while they quarantine players and perform contact tracing procedures.

The positive tests were discovered during the team's routine Sunday tests, Fisher said. The entire team will be retested on Monday but at the moment, the Aggies' upcoming game at Tennessee is not in jeopardy.

"Right now, everything's full go," Fisher said. "We'll see how the [contact] tracing and all the other tests are. You always plan for that and make adjustments as you go."

In total, the team currently has three positive tests, the two discovered Sunday and one of sophomore defensive back Demani Richardson, who Fisher said had to miss Saturday's game because of his positive test last week. Richardson did not travel to South Carolina and is unlikely to be available for Saturday's game vs. Tennessee.

Fisher said the team's Monday activities are remaining the same except for the elimination of practice and the fact that the team will meet virtually instead of in-person.

Additionally, Fisher said the team will be without defensive lineman Michael Clemons this weekend because of surgery he had on an ankle injury. Clemons currently leads the Aggies in sacks (four) and tackles for loss 4.5. Fisher did not offer an exact timetable on Clemons's absence but hinted that it's likely to be at least three weeks.