Saturday's game between Auburn and Mississippi State has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bulldogs' program.

"Based on positive tests and those considered as close contacts, along with non-COVID injuries, we do not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for Saturday's game against Auburn," MSU director of athletics John Cohen said in a statement. "While we are disappointed that Saturday's game has been postponed, our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff. We will continue to follow all established protocols and evaluate the most responsible path to return to the field."

The SEC released a statement Monday saying that the game would be tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

"The Auburn at Mississippi State football game of November 14 has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mississippi State football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements," the statement read.

The SEC has been hit especially hard by COVID-19 testing this week, as Texas A&M had to shut down practice after receiving multiple positive tests. LSU's game against Alabama is in jeopardy after LSU received multiple positive tests over the weekend, including starters on offense, defense and special teams.

The SEC previously set a minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship athletes in order to compete.

Players who test positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for 10 days. Players who are considered high-risk because of contact with a suspected positive must quarantine for 14 days.