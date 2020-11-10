The Memphis-Navy college football game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues with Navy, the American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday.

This marks the second consecutive postponement for Navy, which was set to host Tulsa this past Saturday but has not practiced since Oct. 29 or been on the field since Nov. 2. All team activities remain paused for the Midshipmen.

Navy and Memphis do not have any common open dates. The AAC plans to work on other scheduling options.

"We are disappointed to have to postpone a second game, however protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference," Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a prepared statement. "There are a number of medical personnel that have reviewed all the related issues and, in the end, an administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions."

Navy's next scheduled game is Nov. 21 at South Florida. Memphis is next set to play Nov. 21 against Stephen F. Austin.

The American also announced that the Cincinnati-Tulsa game, originally set for Oct. 17 but postponed to Dec. 5, now will be played Dec. 4 with a 9 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. The seventh-ranked Bearcats and Tulsa are the only teams without a loss in league play.