Louisiana-Monroe's game at Arkansas State scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns with ULM.

The game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday informed both Arkansas State and the Sun Belt Conference that it could not play this week.

"Our No. 1 priority remains fostering a safe campus environment for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators, and it became apparent that the team wouldn't be able to safely resume practice in time to prepare for Saturday's game," Louisiana-Monroe athletic director Scott McDonald said in a statement. "We deeply appreciate the support and shared concern for our student-athletes and coaches displayed by Arkansas State Athletics Director Terry Mohajir and Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill.

"We'll determine a timeline for our team to safely return to the practice field to begin preparation for the upcoming non-conference game against Louisiana Tech in Shreveport."

ULM had to reschedule its season opener against Troy after an earlier COVID-19 outbreak. The teams are set to play Dec. 5. Arkansas State postponed a Sept. 26 game against Tulsa because of COVID-19 concerns. The game has not been rescheduled.