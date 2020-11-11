LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who started the first three games of the season and has been sidelined with an injury ever since, might not play another down for the Tigers in 2020.

Coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Wednesday that Brennan, who is dealing with an abdominal/hip injury that has caused him to miss practice and games, will probably shut things down for the rest of the season. He added that the injury could require surgery.

"It doesn't look like he's going to be back, unless some miraculous thing happens," Orgeron said.

Brennan was one of the SEC's most productive passers before he was sidelined, throwing 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in three games.

Freshman quarterback TJ Finley has started two games in Brennan's place with mixed results. He was effective in a win over South Carolina but struggled mightily in a blowout loss to Auburn.

LSU was forced to postpone Saturday's game against No. 1 Alabama after multiple players had to go into quarantine as a result of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

Orgeron said he expects many of those quarantined players to return next week in time for LSU's scheduled game against Arkansas.