Florida State coach Mike Norvell had three major announcements Wednesday: receiver Tamorrion Terry is no longer with the program, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is out for the season and quarterback James Blackman will transfer when the semester ends.

In addition, starting offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor will miss the rest of the season with an injury.

The news comes in the middle of another bleak season for the Seminoles, who are 2-5 headed into their game at NC State on Saturday. Norvell, in his first year as Florida State coach, inherited a program with major issues across the board -- and they seem to have been amplified headed into the final stretch of games.

Terry had multiple run-ins with the coaching staff, one after publicly calling them out for a lack of transparency over coronavirus testing in August. He was seen getting into a shouting match with receivers coach Ron Dugans during the Miami game earlier in the year. Terry had minor knee surgery in mid-October and played against Pitt last weekend before Norvell made the announcement.

Terry, the team's best receiver, returned to Florida State for his senior season and ends the year as its leading receiver with 23 catches for 289 yards and a touchdown. He's expected to enter the NFL draft.

Wilson, who also returned to school for his senior season, has a leg injury that won't allow him to play the rest of the year. But Norvell said Wilson would continue to be around his teammates. Wilson has had his last two seasons cut short because of injuries. He's also expected to enter the draft.

Blackman, who entered the year as the starting quarterback before losing the job to Jordan Travis, has had an up and down career with the Seminoles since he was thrust into the starting lineup as a true freshman in 2017 following a season-ending injury to Deondre Francois. Blackman has spent the majority of his career at Florida State as a starter to mixed results. Last week, after replacing an injured Travis, he went into the game and threw an interception -- prompting the Florida State crowd to boo him. He didn't play the rest of the game.

In his career, Blackman has thrown for 5,445 yards with 43 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. Love-Taylor transferred into Florida State from FIU and provided much-needed help to a struggling offensive line. Norvell is hopeful he will be back next season.