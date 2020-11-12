Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly says his team is "in a good place" with COVID-19 issues, although two rounds of testing remain before the second-ranked Fighting Irish face Boston College on Saturday.

Students and others rushed the field at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday following the team's 47-40 double-overtime win over then-No. 1 Clemson. The celebration lasted several minutes and included some fans without masks. Kelly had told the team earlier in the day that fans would rush the field when they beat Clemson and that players needed to reach the north tunnel of the stadium as quickly as possible.

"We don't have anybody that's on our travel roster over the last few weeks that would not be traveling with us," Kelly told reporters early Thursday afternoon, "but we still have two more tests."

Notre Dame's last testing update, posted Tuesday, revealed two positive tests and two others identified as close contacts from testing performed last Tuesday through Sunday. All four athletes affected by last week's testing did not attend the Clemson game.

The team has been posting testing updates every Tuesday and prior to each game Saturday.

Kelly said Notre Dame has "not let its guard down" since a COVID-19 outbreak in late September, which forced the postponement of a road game against Wake Forest to Dec. 12. The coach said he thought the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, including on Notre Dame's campus, is largely due to gatherings around Halloween.

In a letter Sunday to Notre Dame students, university president Rev. John Jenkins called the field rush and other gatherings last weekend "very disappointing." Notre Dame students must now comply with the university request to undergo COVID-19 testing before they leave campus following the fall semester.

Students who fail to appear for exit tests or leave the South Bend area before getting their results will have a registration hold placed on their record. Registration holds prevent students from completing the semester or enrolling for courses in the spring semester.

Kelly said Thursday that wide receiver Braden Lenzy (hamstring) is out against Boston College but will return Nov. 27 at North Carolina. Wide receiver Javon McKinley, who has been in the concussion protocol, is cleared for contact and will practice Thursday afternoon.