Heather Dinich outlines the long term effects of players being required to quarantine and sit out games for prolonged periods of time to abide by COVID-19 regulations. (1:53)

The Pittsburgh-Georgia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Dec. 12 because of coronavirus-related issues on both teams, the ACC announced Thursday.

Both schools have paused football activities as a result of COVID-related protocols. Neither team revealed the number of players impacted as a result of positive tests or contact tracing.

"While I know our team was excited and prepared to play a game on Saturday, this is the right and responsible decision for our student-athletes and staff," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "We have great doctors at Pitt and they have given us the very best guidance throughout this entire pandemic. Our team knows we've had to be agile this year. We will continue to assemble virtually until we're given the green light."

Added Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury: "It's unfortunate that we will not be able to play this Saturday as scheduled, but the decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of both teams. For our team in particular, a combination of on-field injuries, COVID-19 contact tracing and a relatively low number of positive COVID-19 tests left us unable to field the requisite number of student-athletes needed to compete, particularly at certain positions."

This is the sixth ACC game postponed this season. All have been rescheduled.