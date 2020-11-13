Boise State is without 14 players for its home game against Colorado State on Thursday night because of protocols related to COVID-19.

Nine Broncos players tested positive for the virus and another five are sidelined for contact tracing, the school announced.

Boise State will have quarterback Hank Bachmeier available for the first time this season. Bachmeier, last season's starter, missed the first two games of the year for undisclosed reasons.

Backup quarterback Jack Sears, who exited last week's loss to BYU with an injury, will not be available.

The Broncos (2-1, 2-0 Mountain West) dropped out of the AP Top 25 following the loss to the Cougars.