Saturday's game between Arizona State and Cal has been canceled because the Sun Devils do not have the minimum number of scholarship players available, due to the coronavirus, the Pac-12 announced Friday.

Among those who tested positive for COVID-19 within the ASU program is head coach Herm Edwards, the school announced.

"In the past few days our test results included a number of positive cases, including multiple student-athletes and coaching staff members, one of which is Head Coach Herm Edwards," ASU athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. "This put our team below the Pac-12's minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes under the league's game cancellation policy.

"After consultation with our medical advisors and Coach Edwards, we immediately began a conversation with the Pac-12 office and California Athletics Director Jim Knowlton to make them aware of the situation."

In a statement issued by the school, Edwards encouraged fans to take the virus seriously.

"As I've stated many times over, the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is absolutely paramount and we will not put them at risk," Edwards said. "Our team has worked extremely hard to get to this point, and even played a game last weekend. We will continue to care for our student-athletes and follow all protocols very thoroughly as we prepare for our next game. Our team and coaching staff are disappointed, but we do understand what we are dealing with."

The game had been in jeopardy all week as Cal was without its entire defensive line due to contact tracing stemming from one positive case early last week. It's unclear whether Cal, which saw its season opener canceled last week, would have been able to play.

Multiple sources told ESPN those within the Cal program were growing optimistic Thursday that the team could play, with a possibility of a game on Sunday.