Saturday's game between Utah and UCLA has been canceled, the Pac-12 announced.

"This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy due to Utah not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols," the Pac-12 said in a statement Friday.

It marks the second straight week the Utes are unable to play because of reasons related to COVID-19.

With Friday's earlier announcement that Cal and Arizona State would not play, the Pac-12 will look into the feasibility of having Cal play UCLA at the Rose Bowl, with Sunday being discussed as a possibility, sources told ESPN.

It's unclear how viable an option that is.

"I share in the disappointment felt by our football student-athletes, coaches and staff at the news of the cancellation of our home opener tomorrow against the University of Utah," UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. "Disappointment aside, there's no question it was the right decision. The health and safety of Pac-12 student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our guiding principle. As we have said all along, this season is all about remaining flexible, and our team will stay ready to play."

The Golden Bears did not play last week against Washington after their entire defensive line was placed into quarantine as a result of contact tracing from one positive case. A spokesperson for the City of Berkeley told ESPN Thursday that nothing had changed in regard to the players' 14-day quarantine.

Sources say Oregon State, which reported one positive COVID-19 test and three others in contact tracing, is still on track to play Washington on Saturday in Seattle.