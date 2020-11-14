Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz details why he used all his timeouts with the Hawkeyes routing Minnesota and jokes he wanted to take the "Floyd of Rosedale" trophy home and leave the timeouts in Minneapolis. (0:17)

It's Week 11 of a college football season like no other. We have trouble differentiating days, but we always know when it's Saturday.

This one took forever to get here. And we have seen some major players sidelined this week, from Alabama to Ohio State to Georgia to Texas A&M -- and even the scrappy Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina.

But Week 11 has also already given us one of the season's best comebacks and highlights with Western Michigan's fake-spike TD on Wednesday night.

Western Michigan misses the PAT to take the lead then recovers the onside kick and then fakes the spike for a TD to win the game! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8dQ3j5ATzx — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 12, 2020

There's more where that came from with a full day of college football ahead of us. We'll be watching for all the highlights and results from Top 25 games.

Friday night feistiness

Let's start with Iowa-Minnesota, where the Hawkeyes won for the sixth straight time to claim the glorious Floyd of Rosedale trophy. As if that wasn't bad enough, Minnesota had to watch as Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz called all three of his timeouts in the final seconds despite winning 35-0. In fairness, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck called the first timeout in the final minute, as his team tried to break the shutout, then the Hawkeyes proceeded to use all three of theirs.

Asked about it after his team's 35-7 win, Ferentz said, "Figured we'd take Floyd with us and leave the timeouts here."

Around the same time, No. 7 Cincinnati showed no mercy against East Carolina, running a fake punt up 42-10 with eight minutes remaining en route to a 55-17 victory. Hey, when you're trying to become the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff, style points count, we guess. Either way, East Carolina's coach did not seem amused.

Cincinnati's and East Carolina's head coaches had a lengthy exchange after the Bearcats ran the score up to 55-17 in the final minutes. pic.twitter.com/shmABfqiSD — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 14, 2020

Word up

Mike Gundy, miked up last week against Kansas State, wasn't a fan of the band's old-school "jamz" while his team was on offense.

"THE BAND! Are you f---ing kidding me?"



Don't mess with Mike Gundy when @CowboyFB is driving 😂



Stream now ➡️ https://t.co/rIqDZIvyCo pic.twitter.com/2x9xrYsa2i — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 13, 2020

Everything old is new again

It's North Carolina throwback time, way back to when Mack Brown was the coach.

Michigan State is remembering former coach George Perles with throwbacks featuring the old-school Block S.

A tribute to Coach Perles #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/wCoKa7mxa4 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 12, 2020

So Money

Texas put walk-on receiver Kai Money on scholarship and notified him with a video from his parents on the JumboTron.

History in the making

Remembering when College GameDay became a road show, and Lee Corso pulled the ol' hat trick on the crowd for the first time.

27 years ago today, our crew hit the road for the first time.



The rest is history 🧡 pic.twitter.com/QHfxspASn0 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 13, 2020

A somber remembrance

Boston College has selected Saturday's game against Notre Dame as its "Red Bandana" game to honor BC alum Welles Crowther, who died in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11 while helping to save others. This year, the uniforms feature the bandana design pattern in the numbers and stripes. For more on the Red Bandana story, watch this SportsCenter Featured story, "The Man In The Red Bandana," about Crowther.

For a game that means more pic.twitter.com/Vdl4Gm2IOe — BC Football (@BCFootball) August 28, 2020

Fifty years after a plane crash that killed 75 members of the Marshall team and staff on Nov. 14, 1970, Marshall will wear black uniforms with the No. 75 on helmets.

Top 25 games

