It's Week 11 of a college football season like no other. We have trouble differentiating days, but we always know when it's Saturday.
This one took forever to get here. And we have seen some major players sidelined this week, from Alabama to Ohio State to Georgia to Texas A&M -- and even the scrappy Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina.
But Week 11 has also already given us one of the season's best comebacks and highlights with Western Michigan's fake-spike TD on Wednesday night.
There's more where that came from with a full day of college football ahead of us. We'll be watching for all the highlights and results from Top 25 games.
Friday night feistiness
Let's start with Iowa-Minnesota, where the Hawkeyes won for the sixth straight time to claim the glorious Floyd of Rosedale trophy. As if that wasn't bad enough, Minnesota had to watch as Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz called all three of his timeouts in the final seconds despite winning 35-0. In fairness, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck called the first timeout in the final minute, as his team tried to break the shutout, then the Hawkeyes proceeded to use all three of theirs.
Asked about it after his team's 35-7 win, Ferentz said, "Figured we'd take Floyd with us and leave the timeouts here."
Around the same time, No. 7 Cincinnati showed no mercy against East Carolina, running a fake punt up 42-10 with eight minutes remaining en route to a 55-17 victory. Hey, when you're trying to become the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff, style points count, we guess. Either way, East Carolina's coach did not seem amused.
Word up
Mike Gundy, miked up last week against Kansas State, wasn't a fan of the band's old-school "jamz" while his team was on offense.
Everything old is new again
It's North Carolina throwback time, way back to when Mack Brown was the coach.
Michigan State is remembering former coach George Perles with throwbacks featuring the old-school Block S.
So Money
Texas put walk-on receiver Kai Money on scholarship and notified him with a video from his parents on the JumboTron.
History in the making
Remembering when College GameDay became a road show, and Lee Corso pulled the ol' hat trick on the crowd for the first time.
A somber remembrance
Boston College has selected Saturday's game against Notre Dame as its "Red Bandana" game to honor BC alum Welles Crowther, who died in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11 while helping to save others. This year, the uniforms feature the bandana design pattern in the numbers and stripes. For more on the Red Bandana story, watch this SportsCenter Featured story, "The Man In The Red Bandana," about Crowther.
Fifty years after a plane crash that killed 75 members of the Marshall team and staff on Nov. 14, 1970, Marshall will wear black uniforms with the No. 75 on helmets.
Top 25 games
No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech (-2), noon, ESPN/ESPN app
No. 10 Indiana (-7.5) at Michigan State, noon, ABC/ESPN app
Middle Tennessee at No. 16 Marshall (-24), noon, CBSSN
Western Carolina at No. 22 Liberty (no line), noon, ESPNU/ESPN app
South Alabama at No. 25 Louisiana (-15.5), 2 p.m., ESPN+/ESPN app
No. 2 Notre Dame (-12) at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN app
No. 20 USC (-14.5) at Arizona, 3:30 p.m., FOX
No. 23 Northwestern (-3) at Purdue, 5 p.m., BTN
Arkansas at No. 6 Florida (-17.5), 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN app
No. 11 Oregon (-10.5) at Washington State, 7 p.m., FOX
No. 19 SMU at Tulsa (-2.5), 7 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN app
No. 13 Wisconsin (-4.5) at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN app