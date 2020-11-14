Florida coach Dan Mullen confirms to SEC Nation that his offense will be without one of its main weapons in tight end Kyle Pitts vs. Arkansas. (2:52)

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts will be out for Saturday's game against Arkansas with a concussion, coach Dan Mullen said.

Pitts took a hard hit to the head from Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine in the second quarter of last week's 44-28 victory and did not return to the game. Cine was ejected for targeting.

In an interview with ESPN's Laura Rutledge on SEC Nation, Mullen said Pitts will probably miss next week's game against Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer can be expected to play in Pitts' place, as both took snaps at tight end against Georgia after Pitts left the game.

Pitts, who is projected as the No. 7 player overall in the NFL draft rankings by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., has been a key piece in the Florida offense, leading the Gators in receiving yards with 414 and setting the single-season school record for touchdown catches by a tight end with eight.