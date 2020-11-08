        <
          College football bowl projections after Week 11

          Nov 8, 2020
          As we inch closer to the first College Football Playoff rankings release on Nov. 24, the debate over the final four teams is ramping up.

          While a handful of Power 5 teams remain undefeated (albeit while playing a different amount of games among them because of the coronavirus pandemic), there are other programs looking to squeeze into a New Year's Six bowl.

          Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach weigh in with their latest bowl projections after Saturday's action.

          College Football Playoff

          College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T
          Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
          Jan. 11, ESPN
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Ohio State

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
          Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
          Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Clemson

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Notre Dame

          Bowl schedule

          Dec. 19

          Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
          Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Houston vs. UTSA
          Schlabach: Houston vs. UTSA

          Dec. 21

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Charlotte vs. Arkansas State
          Schlabach: Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall

          Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: San Jose State vs. Central Michigan
          Schlabach: San Jose State vs. Western Michigan

          Boca Raton Bowl
          FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: UCF vs. Liberty
          Schlabach: UCF vs. Liberty

          Dec. 23

          R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: UAB vs. Louisiana
          Schlabach: Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech

          Montgomery Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern
          Schlabach: Tulane vs. Charlotte

          Dec. 24

          New Mexico Bowl
          TBD (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Nevada vs. Kent State
          Schlabach: Nevada vs. Kent State

          Dec. 25

          Camellia Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Buffalo vs. Coastal Carolina
          Schlabach: Central Michigan vs. Georgia Southern

          Dec. 26

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss
          Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina

          Cure Bowl

          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Troy
          Schlabach: Florida Atlantic vs. Troy

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. SMU
          Schlabach: Virginia vs. Tulsa

          LendingTree Bowl
          Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Marshall vs. Appalachian State
          Schlabach: UAB vs. Appalachian State

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Army vs. Washington State
          Schlabach: Army vs. Washington

          Guaranteed Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Maryland vs. Kansas State
          Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Iowa

          Dec. 28

          Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. Tulane
          Schlabach: Navy vs. Pittsburgh

          Dec. 29

          New Era Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (New York)
          2 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Boston College vs. Purdue
          Schlabach: Boston College vs. Maryland

          Cheez-It Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: North Carolina vs. Oklahoma
          Schlabach: North Carolina vs. Oklahoma State

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. USC
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. USC

          Dec. 30

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. Iowa
          Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Purdue

          TransPerfect Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Kentucky

          Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
          Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          10:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. Utah
          Schlabach: Boise State vs. Colorado

          Dec. 31

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Tulsa vs. TCU
          Schlabach: TCU vs. SMU

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m. on CBS
          Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Washington
          Schlabach: NC State vs. Utah

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: West Virginia vs. Kentucky
          Schlabach: West Virginia vs. Tennessee

          Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4 p.m. on CBSSN
          Bonagura: Western Michigan vs. San Diego State
          Schlabach: Buffalo vs. San Diego State

          Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Texas vs. Arkansas
          Schlabach: Texas vs. LSU

          Jan. 1

          TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
          Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
          Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Memphis vs. Mississippi State
          Schlabach: Memphis vs. Mississippi State

          Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          12:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
          Schlabach: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

          Vrbo Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Northwestern vs. Auburn
          Schlabach: Wisconsin vs. Auburn

          Jan. 2

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: NC State vs. South Carolina
          Schlabach: Virginia Tech vs. Ole Miss

          Outback Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Indiana vs. LSU
          Schlabach: Indiana vs. Arkansas

          PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: BYU vs. Oregon
          Schlabach: BYU vs. Oregon

          Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Florida vs. Miami
          Schlabach: Florida vs. Miami

          Date TBD

          Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
          Bonagura: Colorado vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: California vs. Missouri