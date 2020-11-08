Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer rank their top five teams and discuss if Cincinnati can make the College Football Playoff without playing a Power 5 team. (3:14)

As we inch closer to the first College Football Playoff rankings release on Nov. 24, the debate over the final four teams is ramping up.

While a handful of Power 5 teams remain undefeated (albeit while playing a different amount of games among them because of the coronavirus pandemic), there are other programs looking to squeeze into a New Year's Six bowl.

Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach weigh in with their latest bowl projections after Saturday's action.

College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Jan. 11, ESPN

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Ohio State

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Jan. 1, ESPN

Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Clemson

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Jan. 1, ESPN

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Notre Dame

Bowl schedule

Dec. 19

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Houston vs. UTSA

Schlabach: Houston vs. UTSA

Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Charlotte vs. Arkansas State

Schlabach: Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall

Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: San Jose State vs. Central Michigan

Schlabach: San Jose State vs. Western Michigan

Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: UCF vs. Liberty

Schlabach: UCF vs. Liberty

Dec. 23

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: UAB vs. Louisiana

Schlabach: Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech

Montgomery Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Schlabach: Tulane vs. Charlotte

Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl

TBD (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Nevada vs. Kent State

Schlabach: Nevada vs. Kent State

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Buffalo vs. Coastal Carolina

Schlabach: Central Michigan vs. Georgia Southern

Dec. 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss

Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina

Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Troy

Schlabach: Florida Atlantic vs. Troy

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. SMU

Schlabach: Virginia vs. Tulsa

LendingTree Bowl

Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Marshall vs. Appalachian State

Schlabach: UAB vs. Appalachian State

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Army vs. Washington State

Schlabach: Army vs. Washington

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix)

10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Maryland vs. Kansas State

Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Iowa

Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Virginia vs. Tulane

Schlabach: Navy vs. Pittsburgh

Dec. 29

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (New York)

2 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Boston College vs. Purdue

Schlabach: Boston College vs. Maryland

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: North Carolina vs. Oklahoma

Schlabach: North Carolina vs. Oklahoma State

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Iowa State vs. USC

Schlabach: Iowa State vs. USC

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. Iowa

Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Purdue

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Kentucky

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

7:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

10:45 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Boise State vs. Utah

Schlabach: Boise State vs. Colorado

Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Tulsa vs. TCU

Schlabach: TCU vs. SMU

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)

2 p.m. on CBS

Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Washington

Schlabach: NC State vs. Utah

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: West Virginia vs. Kentucky

Schlabach: West Virginia vs. Tennessee

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4 p.m. on CBSSN

Bonagura: Western Michigan vs. San Diego State

Schlabach: Buffalo vs. San Diego State

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston)

8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Texas vs. Arkansas

Schlabach: Texas vs. LSU

Jan. 1

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)

Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Memphis vs. Mississippi State

Schlabach: Memphis vs. Mississippi State

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

12:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Schlabach: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Northwestern vs. Auburn

Schlabach: Wisconsin vs. Auburn

Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: NC State vs. South Carolina

Schlabach: Virginia Tech vs. Ole Miss

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Indiana vs. LSU

Schlabach: Indiana vs. Arkansas

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: BYU vs. Oregon

Schlabach: BYU vs. Oregon

Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Florida vs. Miami

Schlabach: Florida vs. Miami

Date TBD

Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Bonagura: Colorado vs. Missouri

Schlabach: California vs. Missouri