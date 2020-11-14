Louisville will be without starting receiver Tutu Atwell, starting running back Javian Hawkins and five other players against Virginia on Saturday.

The seven players were listed on the team's unavailability report. Although Louisville does not disclose the reason why the players are unavailable, the Cardinals had to pause football activities for a few days last week and moved the Virginia game from last Saturday to this Saturday as a result of coronavirus issues.

In addition to Hawkins and Hall, Louisville will be without defensive linemen Yaya Diaby, Derek Dorsey and Tabarius Peterson, defensive back Chandler Jones and running back Hassan Hall (who missed the previous two games with injury).

Atwell and Hawkins are the two biggest losses. Hawkins leads the ACC with 822 yards rushing, while Atwell leads the Cards with 528 yards and five touchdowns, ranking fifth in the ACC in receiving yards per game.