Purdue sophomore receiver Rondale Moore will be out for Saturday's game against Northwestern, the school announced.

Moore, who has yet to play during the 2020 season, has a lower body injury, sources told ESPN.

After a breakout freshman season in 2018 with 1,471 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns, Moore played just four games in 2019 because of a hamstring injury. He initially opted out of the 2020 season but reversed course and decided to play.

Purdue's next game is Nov. 20 at Minnesota.