Indiana linebacker Thomas Allen, son of Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen, suffered a serious leg injury during Saturday's 24-0 win against Michigan State.

Thomas Allen, a redshirt junior, had to be carted off the field early in the third quarter. Tom Allen hugged and kissed his son, and many of Thomas' teammates came over to him before the cart left the field.

"He's gonna be all right; he's a tough kid. I love him so much. But it could be pretty serious," an emotional Tom Allen said after the game. "It's hard to see your son out there, and I knew, by how tough he is, I knew by how he was responding that it was serious. It's hard to stand there and see that and have to keep coaching, but that's what you've got to do. You've got to be able to compartmentalize those things.

"We had a strong embrace afterwards and shed a lot of tears together. But he's a fighter."

Indiana head coach Tom Allen hugs and kisses his son, linebacker Thomas Allen, before Thomas is carted off the field. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Allen didn't specify the injury or the prognosis but said he would announce more details if his son is out for the season. Thomas Allen recorded a forced fumble and two tackles as No. 10 Indiana improved to 4-0. A reserve linebacker, Allen has eight tackles on the season.

"Just like always, he's going to fight through this," Tom Allen said. "He'll find a way to overcome it and come back and play again one day. But yeah, it's tough to see that from your son."

After outlasting Penn State 36-35 in overtime to open the season, Indiana has won three consecutive Big Ten games by 15 points or more for the first time since 1988 and just the second time in team history, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Hoosiers beat Michigan State on the road for the first time since 2001 and claimed the Old Brass Spittoon for the first time since 2016.

Indiana has won five consecutive Big Ten games, stretching back to last season, and nine of its past 11 league contests. The Hoosiers have won five of their past six Big Ten road games, its best stretch since the 1967-68 seasons.

IU is next scheduled to visit No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 21.