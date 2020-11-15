Colorado wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, scored his first career touchdown Saturday on the road against Stanford.

Rice's touchdown gave the Buffaloes a 28-9 lead over the Cardinal with 8:55 left in the third quarter.

The 6'3, 205 pound wide receiver was a three-star recruit out of Chander, Ariz. in the 2020 class, and the 19th best player in Arizona, according to ESPN.

He finished his career at Hamilton High School with 123 receptions for 2,139 yards and 27 touchdowns.