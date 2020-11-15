UTSA defensive coordinator Tyrone Nix has been placed on administrative leave amid an internal investigation, the school announced.

Nix did not coach in UTSA's 52-21 win over UTEP on Saturday. The announcement was made during the second half of the game and no other details were provided.

"In order to ensure and protect the integrity of the process, we will not be making any additional comments at this time," the statement said.

UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said after the game that the team didn't have a lot of time to adjust to the news. Safeties coach Jess Loepp filled in as the play-caller.

"It happened so late that that made that difficult," Traylor said. "But we worked through it. We were up late last night, got up early this morning. Role-played through it. Coach Loepp did a great job calling the defense today. Our assistants did a great job on the field. ... We all had to do more. I was over there more than usual. We just had to do more."

Traylor was impressed with how his players handled the transition.

"I love those dudes," he said. "I'm proud of them. That's tough on kids, what they've been through."

Nix has been a longtime defensive assistant, including stints as defensive coordinator at South Carolina under Steve Spurrier and Ole Miss under Houston Nutt.