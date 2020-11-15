Ohio University's game Tuesday at Miami (Ohio) has been canceled due to roster issues with the Bobcats related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing.

The game was declared a no contest, the Mid-American Conference said.

The MAC returned to action on Nov. 4 with plans to play a six-game, league-only schedule after initially delaying all fall sports back in August because of the pandemic. This is the first MAC game to be canceled since the league returned to action.

To be eligible to play in the MAC Championship Game on Dec. 18, teams must play at least three games. Ohio and Miami (Ohio) were both 1-1.