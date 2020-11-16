Utah State starting quarterback Jason Shelley has been dismissed for an unspecified violation of team rules, interim head coach Frank Maile announced Sunday.

Shelley, a transfer from Utah, started the Aggies' first four games this season, completing 51 of 99 passes for 420 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Utah State on Nov. 7 parted ways with head coach Gary Andersen following an 0-3 start. The Aggies lost to Fresno State on Saturday, and they have dropped four games by an average of 26 points.

Maile would not comment on the specifics of Shelley's dismissal.

Shelley transferred to Utah State last summer after appearing in 17 games for Utah, starting five in 2018 and 2019.