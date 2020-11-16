Texas A&M linebacker Anthony Hines III announced on Monday that he has declared for the 2021 NFL draft.

The decision comes after Hines initially opted out in September, saying at the time that he'd recently lost someone close to him to COVID-19 but that he was not planning on entering the draft, citing his two remaining years of eligibility.

In a post on Monday, Hines thanked the coaching staff for being supportive of him throughout the opt-out process.

Hines was Texas A&M's second-leading tackler (73) last season. He ranked second on the team in tackles for loss (10.5) and fourth in quarterback hurries (4).

Texas A&M, despite losing Hines and leading receiver Jhamon Ausbon to opt outs, has played well this season, ranking No. 5 in the polls with a record of 5-1.

The Aggie defense ranks fifth in the SEC in points per game (25.0).

Texas A&M, whose game this past weekend against Tennessee was postponed due to COVID-19, is scheduled to host Ole Miss on Saturday.