Indiana coach Tom Allen embraces his son, Thomas Allen, as he is carted away after a leg injury. (0:30)

Indiana reserve linebacker Thomas Allen, son of head coach Tom Allen, will undergo season-ending hip surgery after being injured in Saturday's 24-0 win against Michigan State.

Tom Allen on Monday confirmed the injury, which he said is similar to the one Tua Tagovailoa had while playing quarterback for Alabama in 2019. Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated hip and a posterior wall fracture during a game against Mississippi State. He returned this season in the NFL and now starts for the Miami Dolphins.

Thomas Allen sustained the injury early in the third quarter of Saturday's game and had to be carted off. Tom Allen hugged and kissed his son, and many of Thomas' teammates came over to him before the cart left the field.

A redshirt junior, Thomas Allen recorded a forced fumble and two tackles in the win over Michigan State. He has eight tackles for the season and 53 in his IU career.

Tom Allen was emotional talking about his son Monday, referencing the family's journey in coaching from high schools in Indiana to various college spots.

"I know what he's been through to get here," Allen said of his son.