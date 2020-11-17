South Carolina star cornerback Jaycee Horn announced on Monday that he's opting out of the remainder of the season to begin preparing for the NFL draft.

Horn's decision comes a day after South Carolina fired head coach Will Muschamp.

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. lists Horn as the sixth-best draft-eligible cornerback.

Horn is the son of former NFL wideout Joe Horn.

Horn, a junior, leaves South Carolina with the most interceptions (2) and pass breakups (6) on the team this season.

South Carolina fell to 2-5 after a loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Gamecocks, who host Missouri this weekend, have three remaining regular-season games.