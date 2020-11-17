        <
          South Carolina star CB Jaycee Horn opts out to focus on NFL draft

          7:05 PM ET
          Alex Scarborough
          South Carolina star cornerback Jaycee Horn announced on Monday that he's opting out of the remainder of the season to begin preparing for the NFL draft.

          Horn's decision comes a day after South Carolina fired head coach Will Muschamp.

          ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. lists Horn as the sixth-best draft-eligible cornerback.

          Horn is the son of former NFL wideout Joe Horn.

          Horn, a junior, leaves South Carolina with the most interceptions (2) and pass breakups (6) on the team this season.

          South Carolina fell to 2-5 after a loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.

          The Gamecocks, who host Missouri this weekend, have three remaining regular-season games.