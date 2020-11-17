South Carolina's top two cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu, have opted out less than 48 hours after coach Will Muschamp was fired this past weekend.

Horn announced that he was beginning preparation for the NFL draft on Monday. Mukuamu, whom ESPN's Todd McShay ranks as the No. 4 cornerback available, announced his decision on Tuesday.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Horn, the son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn, as the sixth-best draft-eligible cornerback. Horn leaves the Gamecocks with the most interceptions (2) and pass breakups (6) on the team this season.

Interim coach Mike Bobo also announced Tuesday that defensive back R.J. Roderick and defensive lineman Makius Scott will opt out of the remainder of the season.

South Carolina fell to 2-5 after a loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Gamecocks, who host Missouri this weekend, have three remaining regular-season games.