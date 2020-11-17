No. 15 Marshall's game scheduled for Saturday against Charlotte has been postponed, due to issues the 49ers are having with COVID-19.

"We were really looking forward to this game. Marshall has a tremendous team and it was a big opportunity to compete against them," Charlotte athletics director Mike Hill said in a statement. "We've been on both sides of these postponements, and either way, it's incredibly disappointing. We will use this week to get healthy and wish Marshall the best this season."

Conference USA will attempt to reschedule the game, according to Charlotte.

The Thundering Herd (7-0) aren't scheduled to play again until it hosts Rice on Dec. 5.