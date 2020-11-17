Virginia sophomore defensive tackle Jowon Briggs, who has 20 tackles and three sacks while starting every game this season, entered his name in the NCAA's transfer portal Tuesday.

Briggs, who was the No. 75-ranked recruit in the ESPN 300 in 2019, played in 13 games during his freshman season. He started seven games that season, finishing with 19 tackles and three tackles for loss.

He is the fifth Virginia player to enter the transfer portal since August, joining Justin Zollar, Brandon White, Ed Kier IV and Jamari Peacock. Briggs is also the second starting defensive lineman lost by the Cavaliers; defensive end Richard Burney is dealing with what the team called a health injury.