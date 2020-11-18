Wake Forest's game at Duke scheduled for Saturday will not be played as a result of coronavirus issues with the Demon Deacons, the second ACC game this week to be pushed off.

In a statement released late Tuesday night, the ACC said only that the game would not be played and did not announce a rescheduled date. Wake Forest had positive coronavirus tests and subsequent contact-trace quarantines, and has paused football activities for Wednesday and Thursday.

"We are obviously extremely disappointed that we will be unable to play Duke this Saturday," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. "The opportunity to bounce back this weekend was something that our student-athletes and staff were looking forward to. However, we have and always will keep our players safety at the forefront of our decision-making process."

On Monday, Miami announced it would be unable to play the next two weeks because of coronavirus issues. As a result, the ACC shuffled several league games involving other teams, including Louisville, Boston College, North Carolina and Wake Forest.

With all the shuffling, Wake Forest is scheduled to end its season Dec. 12 against Notre Dame, a game that was postponed from September because of coronavirus issues with the Irish. Duke is currently scheduled to end its season Dec. 5.

The ACC is allowing teams to play Dec. 19, the date of the ACC championship game, if they are not playing in that game. Georgia Tech-Miami is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 19.

In a statement, Wake Forest said it would work with the ACC and Duke on the possibility of rescheduling the contest.