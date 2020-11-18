LSU starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal has been reinstated to the team, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday.

Rosenthal had started two of three games to open 2020 before he was suspended indefinitely in mid-October.

Orgeron said he wouldn't go into the reason for the suspension, saying that would be "kept in-house."

Rosenthal practiced with the second team Tuesday and "looked pretty good," Orgeron said. Whether Rosenthal will play Saturday against Arkansas remains to be seen, Orgeron said.

Orgeron has previously said that he believes that Rosenthal, a 6-foot-7, 327-pound sophomore, has the potential to develop into a first-round NFL draft pick.

Rosenthal started three games as a freshman on last year's championship team.