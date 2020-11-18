Houston's game at SMU scheduled for Saturday will be postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Cougars' program, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN.

It marks the fifth time since the season began that the Cougars have had a game canceled or moved because of virus issues. The previous four were because of coronavirus concerns with Houston opponents; this marks the first time the Cougars have had to cancel because of their own issues. Houston lost its entire slate of September games because of virus-related postponements.

This is the second postponement SMU has endured; the other was its Sept. 11 game vs. TCU.

A source said that SMU, which hasn't had any major COVID issues this season, is interested in adding a non-league game for this weekend.

If the teams are to make up this game, it would likely be slotted for Dec. 12. Houston has already filled one of the two available makeup dates the American Athletic Conference allows with Memphis on Dec. 5.

The American's championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Houston's next scheduled opponent is No. 25 Tulsa on Nov. 28, while SMU is slated to play East Carolina that same day.

247sports.com was first to report the news of the postponement.