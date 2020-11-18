Florida State freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy, who made his first career start last week, will miss the remainder of the season after surgery, coach Mike Norvell said Wednesday.

Purdy had surgery Tuesday on his collarbone, which he broke during a preseason scrimmage and aggravated during Saturday's game against NC State, Norvell said. Purdy underwent surgery for the original injury and always was going to need a follow-up procedure to remove a plate and screws, but that surgery was expedited because of the recent inflammation.

Purdy, an ESPN 300 recruit and ESPN's No. 5 pocket passer in the 2020 class, completed 15 of 23 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in Florida State's 38-22 loss to NC State. He had also appeared off the bench in losses to Pitt and Louisville.

Jordan Travis, who had started Florida State's previous four games before suffering an injury, is expected back this week as the Seminoles host the No. 4 Clemson Tigers. Travis, a sophomore, has 864 passing yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Purdy's injury and James Blackman's recent transfer news means Florida State has only two healthy scholarship quarterbacks left: Travis and freshman Tate Rodemaker.

FSU has started four different quarterbacks in Norvell's first season as coach.