No. 24 Louisiana's football game against Central Arkansas on Saturday has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Ragin' Cajuns' program.

According to the school, 33 athletes are in the program's COVID-19 safety protocol -- a combination of recovering cases, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.

The team did not practice Tuesday and will attempt to resume normal operations Saturday. Louisiana did not announce any further schedule changes.

This is the second Ragin' Cajuns game affected by COVID-19. The Oct. 7 game against Appalachian State was postponed and later rescheduled for Dec. 4.

Louisiana's next scheduled game is Nov. 28 at Louisiana Monroe.