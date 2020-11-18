The Kansas-Texas football game, scheduled for Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas, has been postponed due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19 issues in the Jayhawks' program.

The game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

"The position group affected has a combination of injuries and contact tracing," Kansas said in a release. "Since Nov. 8, the KU football program has performed 825 COVID-19 tests with five returning positive on different testing days during that time span."

Texas, which is 4-2 in the Big 12 and has won three straight games, remains in the running for a spot in the Big 12 championship game, which will be played on Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Longhorns had an open date last week, meaning their next scheduled game, against Iowa State at home on Friday, Nov. 27, will be their first game in 20 days. The last time they played was on Nov. 7, when they defeated West Virginia 17-13.

Iowa State (5-1) and Oklahoma State (4-1) currently sit atop the Big 12 standings. Iowa State faces Kansas State at home this weekend, while Oklahoma State travels to Oklahoma.

Kansas, 0-6 in Big 12 play, is next scheduled to face TCU at home on Nov. 28.